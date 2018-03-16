Egypt wants answers in death of teenage student in UK

(CNN) Egypt is pressing Britain to act over the death of an 18-year-old Egyptian student, who police say was assaulted in the city of Nottingham.

Mariam Moustafa was assaulted outside a shopping mall at 8 p.m. on February 20 and fell into a coma before dying of her injuries on Wednesday, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

Police said there was no information to suggest the attack was motivated by racial hate, but will "continue to keep an open mind." A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of "assault occasioning grievous bodily harm" and has been released on bail.

Egypt's foreign ministry said it was following up the case through the Egyptian embassy in London and would work with the family's lawyer to make sure the attackers were brought to justice. It also said it would address concerns regarding medical care that Moustafa received after the attack.

Egyptian officials want a parliamentary delegation to visit the UK to investigate the death.

