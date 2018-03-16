Breaking News

Slovaks take to streets as PM's resignation fails to stifle anger

By Judith Vonberg and Nada Bashir, CNN

Updated 5:36 PM ET, Fri March 16, 2018

Protesters hold placards showing altered portraits of Slovakia government figures on Friday.
(CNN)Thousands of people gathered in Slovakia's capital city Friday night to protest against the government and pay tribute to murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak.

Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned Thursday after weeks of public protests over the slaying of the investigative journalist and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová, who reported on fraud among the country's elite -- but many Slovaks are not convinced the desired political change will follow from Fico's departure.
Protesters took to the streets of capital Bratislava from late afternoon Friday, rallying under the slogan "For a Decent Slovakia."
People gather near the Slovak National Uprising square in Bratislava on Friday.
Demonstrations were also planned in more than 30 other towns across the country -- and in cities around the world, including London, New York and Sydney.
    Protesters held banners calling for early elections and waved signs reading "Government Doesn't Work" and "Enough of Fico," according to Reuters.
    Seven people detained in killing of Slovak Journalist
    Speaking to CNN earlier on Friday, journalist Peter Nagy, who helped coordinate the protests, said Fico's resignation was not the answer to his country's problems.
    "Fico's resignation is just a change of figures -- Fico was very clear that he is not going anywhere and that we will continue to see him as an active political figure within the government.
    "Fico's resignation ... does not bring change, but further undermines the trust of the people in the state," Nagy said. "The new government will still have the same people within it, and many of these people have connections to corruption and organized crime.
    "We believe that the only way for the public to regain trust in the state is to have new elections -- people really feel that something needs to be changed."
    Protesters pay tribute to slain Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová.
    'Troubling questions' about safety of journalists

    Kuciak, 27, and Kušnírová were found dead in Kuciak's apartment in western Slovakia on February 26 with bullet wounds to the chest and head, respectively, according to the International Press Institute.
    Kuciak reported on tax evasion and fraud among Slovak businesses, including people connected to the country's governing party, Smer.
    Hundreds of candles were placed in front of a portrait of Kuciak and Kušnírová in the center of Bratislava on February 27.
    Censorship watchdog Index on Censorship called for a thorough and independent investigation and said the killings raised "troubling questions about the safety of media professionals in the European Union."
    The atrophy of media freedom is a contagious disease
    On March 1, Slovak police said they had detained seven people in connection with the killings of Kuciak and Kušnírová. The people detained, who are between 26 and 62 years old, are believed to have ties to Italian organized crime, Police Corps President Tibor Gaspar said at a news conference that day, according to TASR.
    On February 28, Aktuality.sk published the last unfinished report Kuciak was working on before he was killed.
    The report identified people settled in Slovakia who allegedly have connections to the Italian organized-crime group the 'Ndrangheta. It also linked these people to high-profile Slovaks, including some connected to Smer.
    The government of Slovakia said it was offering a reward of €1 million ($1.2 million US) for information about the killing.

    CNN's Lauren Moorhouse, Jason Hanna, Spencer Feingold, Sheena McKenzie and Ivana Kottasova contributed to this report.