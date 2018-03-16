Slovaks take to streets as PM's resignation fails to stifle anger

(CNN) Thousands of people gathered in Slovakia's capital city Friday night to protest against the government and pay tribute to murdered Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak.

Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned Thursday after weeks of public protests over the slaying of the investigative journalist and his fiancée, Martina Kušnírová, who reported on fraud among the country's elite -- but many Slovaks are not convinced the desired political change will follow from Fico's departure.

Protesters took to the streets of capital Bratislava from late afternoon Friday, rallying under the slogan "For a Decent Slovakia."

People gather near the Slovak National Uprising square in Bratislava on Friday.

Demonstrations were also planned in more than 30 other towns across the country -- and in cities around the world, including London, New York and Sydney.

Protesters held banners calling for early elections and waved signs reading "Government Doesn't Work" and "Enough of Fico," according to Reuters

