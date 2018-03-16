Breaking News

British police launch murder inquiry into Russian exile's death

By Judith Vonberg, CNN

Updated 12:27 PM ET, Fri March 16, 2018

Russian emigre Nikolai Glushkov found dead
Russian emigre Nikolai Glushkov found dead

    Russian emigre Nikolai Glushkov found dead

London (CNN)A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov following the results of a postmortem exam, British police said in a statement on Friday.

The Russian exile, who had links to compatriots who died in mysterious circumstances in the UK, was found dead in his London home Monday.
According to the police statement, the examination "gave the cause of death as compression to the neck."
Russian exile Nikolai Glushkov found dead in his London home
Russian exile Nikolai Glushkov found dead in his London home
The statement also said the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command "is retaining primacy for the investigation because of the associations Mr. Glushkov is believed to have had."
    Glushkov's death came just over a week after the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.
    Police say there is no evidence "at this stage" of a link between the incidents.
    There is "nothing to suggest any link to the attempted murders in Salisbury, nor any evidence that he was poisoned," the statement said.
    CNN's James Masters contributed to this report.