British police launch murder inquiry into Russian exile's death

London (CNN) A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov following the results of a postmortem exam, British police said in a statement on Friday.

The Russian exile, who had links to compatriots who died in mysterious circumstances in the UK, was found dead in his London home Monday.

According to the police statement, the examination "gave the cause of death as compression to the neck."

The statement also said the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command "is retaining primacy for the investigation because of the associations Mr. Glushkov is believed to have had."

Glushkov's death came just over a week after the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

