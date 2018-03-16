Ski-lift failure in Georgia sends people flying into the air

(CNN) Dramatic video captured images of skiiers being thrown off of a malfunctioning ski lift at a resort in the country of Georgia Friday.

Authorities said at least 10 people were injured when the ski lift at the Gudauri resort began running at high speed, in reverse.

Some skiiers told CNN they had to jump off of the out-of-control lift to avoid being crushed at the bottom of the hill.

Yuri Leontyev, 32, from Belarus, was on the ski lift with two friends when the incident occurred. He filmed people being thrown off of the chairs, landing in the snow.

"The ski lift stopped and started going in reverse," he told CNN. "We had to jump from it, because at the bottom (of the hill) it was total trash and no chance to stay safe."