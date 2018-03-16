'Love, Simon,' 'Instinct' mark progress for gay characters

(CNN) Progress for gay characters in movies and TV continues in ways large and small. This week, that includes the arrival of "Love, Simon" -- a coming-out story, marking TV producer Greg Berlanti's directorial debut -- and "Instinct," an otherwise nondescript CBS crime procedural, starring Alan Cumming as a brilliant crime-solver who, in a first for that genre, just happens to be gay and married.

"Love, Simon" is a sweet, at times touching movie, starring Nick Robertson as a gay teenager who can't summon the courage to talk to his friends (among them "13 Reasons Why's" Katherine Langford) and parents (Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel).

Based on Becky Albertalli's novel, Simon strikes up an anonymous email friendship with a classmate facing the same dilemma, forging a relationship that also leaves Simon guessing -- and at times fantasizing -- about who his electronic soulmate might be.

The story's lightness is, in a sense, the source of its charm. Simon knows his progressive family won't shun him, but he's still reluctant to deal with something that, he fears, will fundamentally change the way he's perceived. "Part of me just wants to hang on to who I've been just a little longer," he confesses.

" allowfullscreen>

Granted, this hardly feels edgy given what comes from the indie film world, including the Oscar-nominated love story "Call Me By Your Name." But what makes "Simon" significant is precisely because it's a major studio release broadly based on a young-adult title, adding a wrinkle to a genre that isn't particularly far removed from Disney Channel fare.

Read More