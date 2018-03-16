'The Bachelor's' Charlie O'Connell is engaged

Story highlights O'Connell appeared on Season 7 of the show

His brother confirmed the engagement

(CNN) Charlie O'Connell failed to propose during Season 7 of "The Bachelor," but he is now an engaged man.

The TV personality is getting hitched to Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund.

O'Connell appeared on "The Bachelor" in 2005 and while he found love with Sarah Brice during the show, he did not propose to her.

The pair ended up dating off and on for a few years before finally calling it quits in 2010.

