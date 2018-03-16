Breaking News

'The Bachelor's' Charlie O'Connell is engaged

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:39 AM ET, Fri March 16, 2018

Anna Sophia Berglund and Charlie O'Connell arrive for the premiere of "Living Among Us" on February 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

(CNN)Charlie O'Connell failed to propose during Season 7 of "The Bachelor," but he is now an engaged man.

The TV personality is getting hitched to Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund.
O'Connell appeared on "The Bachelor" in 2005 and while he found love with Sarah Brice during the show, he did not propose to her.
    The pair ended up dating off and on for a few years before finally calling it quits in 2010.
    His brother, actor Jerry O'Connell, confirmed the engagement to People magazine.
    "We're going to do the wedding this spring," the actor said. "I'm the best man -- we're all super stoked. It's great."
    Followers of Berglund's official Instagram account have been treated to some snaps from her relationship, including a recent trip to Singapore.
    Berglund also changed her Twitter bio to read "engaged."