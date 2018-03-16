'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer assembles Marvel's mightiest heroes

(CNN) Marvel's Avengers have taken on aliens, robots and even each other. If the latest trailer for the Disney studio's new superhero movie is any indication of what's next, they are about to take on their greatest foe yet: Thanos.

The imposing (and quite purple) space villain flexes his muscles in film's new trailer, which premiered on Friday morning. The preview includes your standard Marvel comic book action mixed with comedy, but Thanos' looming presence sets the scene what what appears to be a major battle on the horizon.

"The entire time I knew him he only ever had one goal: To wipe out half the universe," Zoe Saldana's Gamora is heard saying in the trailer. "If gets all the Infinity Stones, he can do it with the snap of his fingers. Just like that."

"Tell me his name again," Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man asks.

Gamora responds in a whisper, "Thanos."