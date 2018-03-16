President of the Academy accused of sexual harassment

(CNN) The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the group behind on the Oscars, is investigating allegations of sexual harassment against their president.

John Bailey, who has been president of the Academy since last year, is currently facing three harassment claims, according to Variety , who first reported the news.

His accusers were not identified.

When reached for comment by CNN, the Academy said it "treats any complaints confidentially to protect all parties."

"The Membership Committee reviews all complaints brought against Academy members according to our Standards of Conduct process, and after completing reviews, reports to the Board of Governors," the statement said. "We will not comment further on such matters until the full review is completed."

