Skin care trio promises to detox skin from pollutants in the air

Polluted air can make your skin feel congested. Grime in the air sits on top of skin for an uncomfortable sensation that makes us crave a good scrub to rid our faces of dirt, grease and dead skin cells.

Many who suffer from skin problems have tried out a whole slew of products — especially if their skin becomes clogged or inflamed due to pollutants in the air. Tons of products are on the market to use against general breakouts and skin issues. Rarely, though, have we seen products designed to specifically defend and detox skin that's been exposed to "environmental irritants."

That was until we tried out the This Works line of "evening detox" skin products.

Available now through Dermstore.com, there are three products we've tried that promise to soothe, cleanse and reduce irritation from all that gunk in the air. These powerful products combine ingredients including essential oils, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and olive oil, to wipe away pollutants without drying you out in the process.

Here, we have a three-step process using the This Works collection. Keep scrolling for a refreshing skin-cleansing routine you have to try. Spoiler alert: You can actually feel the activated ingredients in these products cooling your skin as they cleanse and soothe.

1. This Works Evening Detox Cleansing Water ($41; dermstore.com)

This product is safe to use nightly as the first step in your bedtime skin care routine. Dampen a cotton pad and wipe it over your face to remove makeup and any dirt or grime. This product has an aloe- and almond-enriched formula that acts as a natural cleanser. This cleansing water is great because it gently cleanses the skin without stripping it of moisture. The licorice root ingredient "reduces any irritation caused by pollution which can weaken the skin barrier," Dermstore says.

2. This Works Evening Detox Spray-On Exfoliant ($52; dermstore.com)

This Evening Detox Spray-On Exfoliant is designed to brighten skin and even its tone while protecting against environmental pollutants. A powerful blend of salicylic acid and witch hazel, this facial scrub gently (but effectively) works to remove dead skin cells and reduce bacteria. This brightening tonic is meant to be used daily after cleansing with the Evening Detox Cleansing Water.

3. This Works Evening Detox Clay Mask ($59; dermstore.com)

Most every good skin routine involves a facial mask of sorts. If you're looking to relieve skin of oiliness, minimize pores and clear up acne, this clay mask is a great option for you. The key active ingredients are kaolin clay, multi-fruit acids and licorice root. These natural ingredients pack a punch while increasing cell turnover, so that your skin appears healthier with each use. When using, apply to skin once or twice a week after the This Works Detox Cleansing Water and Detox Spray-On Exfoliant and leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing off and patting dry.

