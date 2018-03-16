Take your resume to the next level with this Excel online boot camp

Story highlights The Ultimate Excel Bootcamp Bundle will help you master the software for just $49

Need a little bump to your resume or looking for new skills that could earn you more money in the long run? Try an Excel course.

Need a little bump to your resume or looking for new skills that could earn you more money in the long run? Try an Excel course.

Excel skills are valuable in the workplace, with studies showing that advanced digital skills can help you land a better job. Aside from that, mastering the software will make you more productive during your workday. Once you learn the ins and outs of Excel shortcuts, formulas and cell formatting, you'll be able to work faster and more efficiently.

And taking an Excel course has never been easier, thanks to a number of online classes. Boot camps like The Ultimate Excel Bootcamp Bundle ($49, originally $1,380; store.cnn.com) help you master everything from PivotTables to forecasting, in the comfort of your own home.

This comprehensive bundle helps you manipulate data like an expert with the help of four specific courses: Microsoft Excel, Business Analysis, PivotTable and Advanced Excel. These classes, which include over 70 hours of instruction, will help you master Excel from the ground up. You'll be diving into topics like spreadsheet automation, financial modeling theory and basic macros. The end goal: not only to make you well-versed in the software, but for you to feel comfortable making sound business decisions by analyzing the raw data.

Currently the bundle is priced at $49 at the CNN Store. It's a paltry price tag compared to its original price of $1,380. Over 350 past customers, who rated the online course 4.5 stars, agree that this is a pretty sweet deal.

But the icing on the cake for us is the bundle's lifetime access. If you ever forget a formula or two, or just need a quick review on a subject, you'll be able to jump right back into the class any time. You can use this course as a resource for the rest of your career.

