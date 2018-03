(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:



-- Rescue shifts to recovery after a bridge collapse in Miami that killed six. Now, details emerge about the moments before the collapse. Sen. Marco Rubio says cables were being tightened when the bridge fell.

-- Seven US service members were killed when a helicopter went down in western Iraq, a US military official says.

-- Stormy Daniels' lawyer claims she was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about President Trump.

-- The United States says Russia has America's power grid in its crosshairs . The Department of Homeland Security outlined efforts by Russia to target critical infrastructure.