(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Rescue shifts to recovery after a bridge collapse in Miami that killed six. Now, details emerge about the moments before the collapse. Sen. Marco Rubio says cables were being tightened when the bridge fell.
-- Seven US service members were killed when a helicopter went down in western Iraq, a US military official says.
-- Stormy Daniels' lawyer claims she was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about President Trump.
-- The United States says Russia has America's power grid in its crosshairs. The Department of Homeland Security outlined efforts by Russia to target critical infrastructure.
-- Sources say Trump is ready to oust Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to find a new national security adviser before meeting with North Korea.
-- Egypt wants answers, and action, after an Egyptian student died after being assaulted by a group of women in the British city of Nottingham.
-- Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted on corruption charges, the country's chief prosecutor confirms.
-- People thought they were donating to wounded veterans. But prosecutors say more than $150,000 was used by con artists for drugs, gambling and personal profit.
-- The "Life of Pi" star Irrfan Khan reveals he has a rare tumor.
-- The German shepherd that United Airlines mistakenly flew to Japan has finally reunited with its family in Kansas.