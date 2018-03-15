(CNN) The official start of spring is just around the corner -- six days away to be exact.

This turn of the seasons generally brings warmer temperatures and more rainfall -- but what does spring have in store for your part of the country?

Temperature Outlook

Heavy snowfall seen in Boston following the third nor'easter of the month.

Colder than usual temperatures are only forecast across parts of the northern Rockies.

Precipitation Outlook

Places like Amarillo, Texas have seen only trace amounts of rain over the past few months, and not much is expected to change, as dry conditions are expected to continue across the Southwest and central plains.

California is also expected to be drier than usual, a cause for concern as wildfires will likely continue to be a major concern.

Wildfires burning outside of Santa Barbra, California

Meanwhile, wetter than normal conditions are expected across the northern US -- improving drought conditions across the lower Missouri Valley and northern plains.

Flood forecast

Flooding season started early this year across the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys, and it is not expected to let up anytime soon.

"Throughout May, moderate flooding is likely in the lower Mississippi Valley, parts of the Ohio River Basin, the Illinois River Basin, and in parts of the lower Missouri River Basin," NOAA mentioned in the report.

Flooding from Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.

This is following the heavy flooding that occurred across the Mississippi River Valley beginning in mid-February.

Additionally, minor flooding could occur early this season in parts of the Northeast as snow accumulation from the past three nor'easters melts.

Although spring is just around the corner, winter may not be over just yet -- computer models are showing early signs of yet another nor'easter in the works.