We'll soon see what happened outside the Parkland school shooting

(CNN) Troubling questions about what happened outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last month's massacre may be answered Thursday.

Several media organizations, including CNN, sued to obtain surveillance footage at the Florida high school, where 17 people were gunned down on Valentine's Day by a former student.

A Florida judge ordered the release of the surveillance video, which could come Thursday afternoon.

Authorities have said the footage confirms that former Broward County sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson never went inside the building where Nikolas Cruz was shooting at students and school staff.

Peterson, a school resource officer at the time, was armed but stayed outside the building for four minutes, authorities said.