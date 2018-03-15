For 79 years, Maryland's state song has called Northerners 'scum.' That may change soon

(CNN) For almost eight decades, the official state song of Maryland has been a Confederate ballad whose lyrics call Unionists "Northern scum" and President Abraham Lincoln a "despot" and a "tyrant."

On Wednesday, Maryland's Senate gave preliminary approval to a bill that would retire the controversial song.

The bill's sponsor is seeking to demote "Maryland, My Maryland" from "official" to "historic," effectively retiring it and opening the door to a new state song.

In her bill, Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D) wrote, "it is imperative that the current State song be retired and that a new State song be adopted that honors the past, celebrates the present, and anticipates the bright future of this State and its residents."

Critics have long argued the state song, adopted in 1939, celebrates the Confederacy and is contrary to the ideals and values Marylanders have today. Recent debate over the song comes as some US cities and states have removed symbols of their Confederate past , which are seen by many as racist.

