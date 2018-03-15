Photos: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a deadly bridge collapse in Miami on Thursday, March 15. The bridge was installed Saturday at Florida International University.
Rescue teams were looking for victims among cars trapped in the rubble. At least one person died as a result of the collapse, Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN affiliate WFOR during a live phone interview.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene. A spokeswoman with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN there were multiple injuries.
Candace Pridemore took this photo of the collapsed bridge. "I was sitting in a truck," she said. "We were pulled over to the side working. I looked over and there was a bridge coming down. I started screaming, 'It's going, it's going down.' "
Police block a road near the collapsed bridge.
According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU's website, it cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation. It was designed to withstand the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, the fact sheet said, and it was supposed to last for more than 100 years.
Emergency personnel work at the scene.
A pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15.