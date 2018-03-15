Rescue teams were looking for victims among cars trapped in the rubble. At least one person died as a result of the collapse, Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN affiliate WFOR during a live phone interview.

Candace Pridemore took this photo of the collapsed bridge. "I was sitting in a truck," she said. "We were pulled over to the side working. I looked over and there was a bridge coming down. I started screaming, 'It's going, it's going down.' "

Photos: Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami

According to a fact sheet about the bridge on FIU's website, it cost $14.2 million to build and was funded as part of a $19.4 million grant from the US Department of Transportation. It was designed to withstand the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, the fact sheet said, and it was supposed to last for more than 100 years.