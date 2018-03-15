5 things for March 15: Student walkout, President Trump, Toys 'R' Us

(CNN) Considering a big move? Finland is the happiest country in the world. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

School walkouts

So, what's next after thousands of students across the country walked out of class to protest gun violence? Well, March 24 is the March for Our Lives event in Washington, where students plan to take their concerns directly to lawmakers (though many DC-area students met with Democratic members of Congress during yesterday's walkout). And next month, more protests are planned on the anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.

There were so many moving stories and images from the walkout, like the students from Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- where 17 people were killed in the shooting that sparked the walkout movement -- who placed hundreds of pinwheels on campus. Students at another school spelled out the word "Enough" with their bodies on a football field. Students in other countries even walked out in solidarity. And then there was Justin Blackman, the only person in his school of 700 students who walked out.