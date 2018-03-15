The bridge that just collapsed in Miami was designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane

(CNN)On paper, the 40-foot wide pedestrian bridge on Florida International University's campus was an engineering feat, boasting several superlatives.
Here are some, as outlined by the university:
- It was designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane.
- Its durability was supposed to exceed 100 years.
- It's the first bridge in the world to be constructed entirely of self-cleaning concrete: It's made of titanium dioxide which, when exposed to sunlight, captures pollutant particles from the air and cleans its own concrete surfaces.
- It was installed in just a few hours just five days ago, although its construction wasn't finished.
- The main span was built nearby to avoid traffic interruption and moved using a state-of-the-art, computer-controlled system that carried and set the 950-ton section. It's called Self-Propelled Modular Transportation and this was the largest pedestrian bridge in US history to be moved using this method.