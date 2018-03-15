Florida university used time-saving technology to build its collapsed bridge

(CNN) The pedestrian bridge that collapsed at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday was built using Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) technology, according to a statement from the university.

Unlike traditional methods of construction, ABC streamlines the building process so that bridge projects can be completed quicker and more cost effectively.

By employing ABC technology, State Departments of Transportation (DOTs) can refurbish or construct new bridges within 48 to 72 hours, according to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA).

The accelerated time reduces traffic delays and road closures that frustrate commuters and can increase construction expenses.

Other benefits include safer work zones, less environmental impact, reduced weather-related delays and bridges that are generally more durable than those constructed using conventional methods, says the FHA

