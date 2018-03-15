Breaking News

The deadliest bridge collapses in the US in the last 50 years

By Alexandrea Penn, CNN

Updated 6:13 PM ET, Thu March 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The wreckage of two catwalks is scattered through the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel on July 19, 1981.
The wreckage of two catwalks is scattered through the lobby of the Kansas City Hyatt Regency Hotel on July 19, 1981.

(CNN)There have been a number of deadly bridge collapses through the years, some due to structural deficiencies and others in collisions or accidents. Here's a look back at the 10 deadliest incidents in the last half century.

READ: Pedestrian bridge collapses at a university in Miami

Hyatt Regency Walkway
Deaths: 114

    Where: Kansas City, Missouri
    When: July 17, 1981
    Read More
    The walkways on the second and fourth floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel collapsed under the weight of guests. They then both crashed onto a crowded dance floor in the lobby. The American Society of Civil Engineers called it "one of the most devastating structural failures in U.S. history in terms of lives lost."

    Big Bayou Canot
    Deaths: 47

    Where: Outside Mobile, Alabama
    When: September 22, 1993
    Part of an Amtrak train fell off a trestle into the bayou and caught fire. It happened right after a barge hit a railroad bridge. Minutes later, the Amtrak Sunset Limited hit the bent tracks and plunged into the bayou.

    Silver Bridge
    Deaths: 46

    Where: Between Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio
    When: December 15, 1967
    According to eyewitnesses, the entire 1,460-foot suspended portion of the Silver Bridge folded "like a deck of cards" in less than 20 seconds and collapsed into the river. Investigators later blamed a fracture in the bridge for the accident.

    Cypress Street Viaduct
    Deaths: 42

    Where: Oakland, California
    When: October 17, 1989
    The Cypress Freeway Viaduct was a double-decker freeway structure that connected Interstate 880 to the Bay Bridge approach. The Loma Prieta Quake caused the upper deck to collapse on to the lower.

    Sunshine Skyway Bridge
    Deaths: 35

    Where: Outside St. Petersburg, Florida
    When: May 9, 1980
    A freighter struck the bridge during a thunderstorm, sending a bus, six cars and a pickup truck into the bay.

    I-40 Bridge
    Deaths: 14

    Where: Webbers Falls, Oklahoma
    When: May 26, 2002
    A third of the I-40 bridge fell after a towboat pushed a barge into a support.

    Cline Avenue
    Deaths: 14

    Where: East Chicago, Indiana
    When: April 15, 1982
    Three spans of the elevated Cline Avenue bridge extension highway project gave way, according to UPI.

    I-35 W Bridge
    Deaths: 13

    Where: Minneapolis
    When: August 1, 2007
    Support plates that were about half as thick as they should have been were the likely cause of the I-35 W bridge collapse over the Mississippi River, investigators said.

    Schoharie Creek Bridge
    Deaths: 10

    Where: Fort Hunter, New York
    When: April 5, 1987
    Faulty construction was to blame for the collapse of the bridge. According to the Times-Union, the bridge's pilings were built on the riverbed instead of driven into the bedrock beneath the surface.

    Sydney Lanier Bridge
    Deaths: 10

    Where: Brunswick, Georgia
    When: November 7, 1972
    A freighter collided with a drawbridge, sending cars into the Brunswick River.

    CNN's Eliott McLaughlin contributed to this report.