Austin, Texas (CNN) It's unclear whether a series of deadly package explosions in Austin are racially motivated. But until more is known, some residents of color in the Texas capital say they feel under threat.

Three package bombs exploded at homes in Austin over the course of 10 days -- one on March 2 and two on Monday -- killing two people and injuring two others. Police are considering the possibility they could be hate crimes since the victims were African-American and Hispanic, but they do not yet know a motive.

"We cannot rule out hate, but we're not saying it's hate," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Thursday.

Manley addressed the community at a town hall Thursday in East Austin, where two of the bombings occurred. The event was hosted by the Austin Justice Coalition, a grassroots organization that addresses criminal, economic and social justice.

"We do feel targeted. Until it happens to somebody that is not a person of color I think that is going to remain the same," executive director Chas Moore said earlier Thursday.

Part of that feeling has to do with the victims' identities, he said. It also comes from a racial divide seldom acknowledged in a city known as a liberal beacon in a red state. As more wealthy, college-educated professionals make the city their home, people of color are being pushed out of historically black neighborhoods such as East Austin.

"Austin is a liberal city but it's liberal to a max," Moore said. "We still have black and brown people who have been pushed out of the east side."

"In times of tragedy, we just want to create a space where people can come and talk and come vent," Moore said.

Seeking community-based solutions

After the first bombing, police believed they were dealing with a single, one-off incident. But after two more, investigators said they believed all three were related.

The second blast was reported at 6:44 a.m. Monday. It killed 17-year-old Draylen Mason, an aspiring doctor and orchestra bassist who was "going places," said neighbor Jesse Washington, who was awoken by the blast.

Draylen Mason

"How was that house picked? We're right next door, we've got several vacant homes on the street," Washington said Thursday outside his home.

A retired city of Austin code enforcement inspector and Navy veteran, Washington said he is reserving judgment on whether the attacks were hate crimes. But after the last two on Monday, "That question is kind of in the back of my mind," he said.

"There's a part of me that says it very well could be."

People are not necessarily living in fear of the next bombing, Moore said. But they are looking for community-based solutions to preventing another explosion, which is what the town hall is for, he said.

Moore believes the second and third bombings could have been prevented with help from the community. When people know their neighbors, they might be more inclined to reach out to them when they see something suspicious at their homes, such as a package, he said.

"When it comes to public safety we have to stop assuming that the police is the end-all-be-all. Public safety is also part of communities being empowered to protect and govern themselves," he said.

"We as a society, we as individuals, we have to own up to some of that responsibility and make sure that our neighbors and family and friends close by are also protected," he said.

How the incidents unfolded

The packages were placed in front of the residents' houses, Manley said. They appeared to be "average-sized delivery boxes, not exceptionally large," Manley said.

None of the cardboard packages was delivered by the US Postal Service or delivery services such as UPS or FedEx, police said. The packages were left in the overnight hours.

Anthony Stephan House

The first went off on the morning of March 2, killing Anthony Stephan House, a 39-year-old African-American man. He picked up the package outside his home in north Austin.

The second occurred inside Draylen Mason's East Austin home. Someone found the package on the front doorstep, brought it inside and tried to open it in the kitchen. Mason's mother suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The third explosion happened around noon Monday, seriously injuring a 75-year-old Hispanic woman in East Austin. She found the package on a porch and picked it up; it wasn't immediately clear if the woman was the intended target, police said.

The package that exploded indoors yielded parts that could be reconstructed, a law enforcement source told CNN on condition of anonymity. The devices were essentially pipe bombs rigged to explode upon opening, the source said.

Police have encouraged Austin residents to be suspicious of packages they weren't expecting, and people have responded.

The blasts

Manley on Tuesday defended downplaying the first bombing. He said investigators initially believed it was in retaliation against police for raiding a "drug stash house" on the same street a few days earlier. Because the color of the raided home resembles House's residence, investigators believed "they simply got the wrong house," Manley said.

He did not elaborate on why investigators believed someone would have wanted to retaliate against a home that police had raided.

House and Mason had relatives who know each other. House was the stepson of Freddie Dixon, a former pastor at a historic black church in Austin, and Dixon and his wife are close friends with Mason's family, according to the teenager's grandmother, Lavonne Mason.

Austin police are working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Rewards totaling $65,000 have been offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or person involved in the package blasts.