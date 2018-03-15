When Roger Federer won the French Open

Photos: Federer conquers Roland Garros 2009 Roger Federer celebrates after he completed his grand slam collection by winning the French Open in 2009. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Federer didn't have to beat clay giant Rafael Nadal (right) that fortnight, as the Spaniard lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round.

Soderling handed Nadal his first ever defeat at the French Open after the Mallorcan's titles in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.

The next day Federer felt the pressure -- his big rival was gone and now he was the favorite -- and almost lost to friend Tommy Haas.

Federer escaped, rallying from two sets down to defeat the German in five sets. He was relieved.

But his five-set battles didn't end there. He also beat Juan Martin del Potro in five sets, before the Argentine suffered all his wrist injuries.

Federer was now one win away from grabbing that first French Open crown and faced ...

Soderling in the finale. Federer swept through the first set and once he won the second in a tiebreak, the Swiss wouldn't be denied.

After losing to Nadal at the French Open the previous four seasons, he was the last man standing on the red clay at Roland Garros.

Federer got his hands on the famous Coupe des Mousquetaires.