Roger Federer celebrates after he completed his grand slam collection by winning the French Open in 2009.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Federer didn't have to beat clay giant Rafael Nadal (right) that fortnight, as the Spaniard lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round.
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Soderling handed Nadal his first ever defeat at the French Open after the Mallorcan's titles in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
The next day Federer felt the pressure -- his big rival was gone and now he was the favorite -- and almost lost to friend Tommy Haas.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Federer escaped, rallying from two sets down to defeat the German in five sets. He was relieved.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
But his five-set battles didn't end there. He also beat Juan Martin del Potro in five sets, before the Argentine suffered all his wrist injuries.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Federer was now one win away from grabbing that first French Open crown and faced ...
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Soderling in the finale. Federer swept through the first set and once he won the second in a tiebreak, the Swiss wouldn't be denied.
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
After losing to Nadal at the French Open the previous four seasons, he was the last man standing on the red clay at Roland Garros.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Federer got his hands on the famous Coupe des Mousquetaires.
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images
Federer said he would reveal his 2018 clay-court plans after the Miami Open and following his loss Saturday to Thanasi Kokkinakis, said he wouldn't compete at Roland Garros.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images