Roger Federer celebrates after he completed his grand slam collection by winning the French Open in 2009. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images Federer didn't have to beat clay giant Rafael Nadal (right) that fortnight, as the Spaniard lost to Robin Soderling in the fourth round. LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Soderling handed Nadal his first ever defeat at the French Open after the Mallorcan's titles in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images The next day Federer felt the pressure -- his big rival was gone and now he was the favorite -- and almost lost to friend Tommy Haas. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images Federer escaped, rallying from two sets down to defeat the German in five sets. He was relieved. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images But his five-set battles didn't end there. He also beat Juan Martin del Potro in five sets, before the Argentine suffered all his wrist injuries. BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Federer was now one win away from grabbing that first French Open crown and faced ... Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images Soderling in the finale. Federer swept through the first set and once he won the second in a tiebreak, the Swiss wouldn't be denied. LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images After losing to Nadal at the French Open the previous four seasons, he was the last man standing on the red clay at Roland Garros. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images Federer got his hands on the famous Coupe des Mousquetaires. PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/AFP/Getty Images Federer said he would reveal his 2018 clay-court plans after the Miami Open and following his loss Saturday to Thanasi Kokkinakis, said he wouldn't compete at Roland Garros. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/Getty Images