Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he's cut cost of pricey doors

Washington (CNN) Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Thursday that his department has nearly cut in half the $139,000 bill for replacing six historical doors in his office.

The six-figure cost drew headlines last week as the spending of several Trump administration Cabinet secretaries has been in focus.

"We got it down to $75,000," he said at a House Natural Resources Committee hearing Thursday. "It was 139 -- I was reading the article, too, how could doors be $139,000? So I asked the question."

Zinke spokeswoman, Heather Swift, said the secretary "directed that the contract be modified to change the scope of the project for a substantial cost savings."

"We are still negotiating down the cost and don't yet have a final contract," she said.

