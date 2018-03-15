Donald Trump's fib to Justin Trudeau is totally predictable -- and scary

(CNN) In a speech at a Republican fundraiser on Wednesday, President Trump revealed that he made some stuff up when talking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump recalled how Trudeau claimed that the US had a trade surplus with Canada. 'Wrong, Justin, you do,'" Trump recounted saying. "I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, 'You're wrong,' You know why? Because we're so stupid. ... And I thought they were smart. I said, 'You're wrong, Justin.' He said, 'Nope, we have no trade deficit.' I said, 'Well, in that case, I feel differently,' I said, 'but I don't believe it.'"

"I didn't even know...I had no idea." (He really didn't have any idea since the US, as Trudeau rightly said, operates at a trade surplus with Canada.)

On one level, this is the least surprising revelation ever. Trump said more than 2,000 things that were either misleading or totally false in his first year as president. Even before winning the White House -- as a candidate for president and as a private citizen -- he repeatedly demonstrated his casual disregard for truth and facts, often preferring the story he told himself to the one that comported with actual reality.

Someone like Trump who is forever telling himself a story of his life -- a story in which he is always the hero -- isn't going to suddenly stop doing it just because he gets elected president. This is who Trump is. He could no more change it than make himself grow 5" taller by tomorrow.

