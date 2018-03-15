President Trump really, really likes to make threats

(CNN) An oft-used strategy of Donald Trump's in dealing with people and other countries, as President, is pretty simple: Threaten them.

Whether he follows through is something else entirely (tariffs, yes, import tax no), but from the large policy dispute to threats of war and everything in between, the President is not afraid to put people on notice.

South Korea's response: "No comment."

In fact, here's a full accounting of CNN headlines during the Trump administration in which he threatened someone or something.

There are plenty of other threats for which our writers might not have used the word "threat."

CNBC, for instance, wrote "Trump threatens to end NFL's 'massive tax breaks.' " CNN's headline avoided that word in that case.

It is hackneyed at this point to say that Trump is approaching the job unlike any president before him, but presidential threats, heretofore, have been more reserved and used more sparingly.

They would mean something dire since -- the full weight of the US was behind them.

But for Trump, they're de rigueur, and as likely to be forgotten as followed through on: Another piece of evidence that he is working on changing the presidency more than the presidency seems to be changing him.