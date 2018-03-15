(CNN) As it is oft noted , absolutely loyalty is one of President Donald Trump's main concerns.

"Experience is the teacher of all things." - Julius Caesar — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2013

Trump even quoted Caesar -- "Experience is the teacher of all things" -- back in 2013.

We still remember the ultimate betrayal of history's most famous politician. The concept of loyalty in politics, and the consequences of a lack of that loyalty, has written itself into the lore and the DNA of democracy and the inherent tension that arises within any governing body.

A focus on loyalty might pull Trump's attention away from other issues or potentially color his important decisions. But, when confronted with this example, can you blame him? Watch your backs today, everyone.