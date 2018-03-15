Stormy Daniels' mother on Trump: 'I would vote for him every time'

Washington (CNN) The mother of Stormy Daniels, a porn star in the center of a controversy roiling President Donald Trump's second year in office, said she is a staunch supporter of the President.

"If Mr. Trump runs four more times, I would vote for him every time," Sheila Gregory told The Dallas Morning News in an article published Wednesday.

Gregory said she has not spoken to her daughter in 12 years but claimed she tries to call often. Asked by the paper about the claim, a lawyer for Daniels responded only, "Fake News," and the article noted a Rolling Stone profile that previously said Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, does not speak with her mother or biological father.

Daniels' parents divorced when she was a small child, and Bill Gregory, her biological father, acknowledged to The Dallas Morning News that he paid child support but did not have much involvement in how his daughter was raised.

Bill Gregory said his daughter was an adult who could "do what she wants to do" but that he worries about her current safety.