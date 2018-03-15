There's a lot of smoke around Donald Trump on the Stormy Daniels story

(CNN) The legal and political storm around Stormy Daniels -- and her allegations that she had an extramarital affair with President Donald Trump in the mid-2000s -- just keeps growing.

Martin's involvement directly contradicts Cohen's previous assertion that "neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford." (Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford.) In response to the revelation that Martin was in fact involved in the Daniels' proceedings, the Trump Organization released a statement to CNN saying she was doing so in her private capacity not as an official attorney in Trump world.

"The Trump Organization is not representing anyone and, with the exception of one of its California based attorneys in her individual capacity facilitating the initial filing ... the company has had no involvement in the matter."

Which, OK.

