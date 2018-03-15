Pelosi on Conor Lamb: 'I don't think he ran against me the entire time'

(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she doesn't think Democrat Conor Lamb ran against her "the entire time" in Pennsylvania's special election.

Lamb, who has declared victory over Republican Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania's 18th District, said during the race that he did not support Pelosi.

"I don't think he ran against me the entire time," the California Democrat said at a news conference on Capitol Hill. "I think he ran on his positive agenda."

Pelosi added, "One candidate in Texas came out and said he would not be for me, and he came in fourth. So let's not read too much into this."

