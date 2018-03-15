Washington (CNN) Meghan McCain on Thursday defended her father, who was a Vietnam prisoner of war, against an attack from Liz Cheney, who tried justifying the CIA's enhanced interrogation program under her father's vice presidency.

Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, replied to the Arizona senator: "The Enhanced Interrogation Program saved lives, prevented attacks, & produced intel that led to Osama bin Laden."

"The techniques were the same as those used on our own people in the (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) program," the Wyoming Republican said, referring to the US military training. "No one should slander the brave men & women who carried out this crucial program."

"My father doesn't need torture explained to him," Meghan McCain tweeted in response Thursday.

My father doesn't need torture explained to him. https://t.co/ajrtr7Vn5A — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 15, 2018

Read More