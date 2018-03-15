(CNN) Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Thursday he will go to Florida International University, where a pedestrian bridge collapsed, killing at least one person and injuring others.

Rubio has been a visiting professor at the university for the past 10 years, starting in 2008 after leaving the Florida Legislature.

"Terrible news coming from Miami," Rubio wrote in a pair of tweets Thursday afternoon. "We will pray for the victims and the entire Panther community."

His second tweet said he had talked to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on his way to the scene.

"Just spoke to @SecElaineChao On my way to @fiu where I have been an adjunct professor for 10 years. SW 8th street, the road under the collapsed bridge is heavily used by so many people in #Miami This is such a horrifying tragedy," he tweeted.

