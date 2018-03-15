Washington knows that 🏀 is life

(CNN) Some members of Congress have gone a little mad -- March Mad, that is. (Sports jokes are fun.) Like the rest of us who filled out a NCAA tournament bracket, either by choice or by peer pressure, politicians are showing off who they think will win it all. As with any bracket selection, it was a battle of head versus heart.

The best way to show you love your home district or state? To choose them to win it all, of course.

My Final Four: UVA, Purdue, Xavier and Kansas.



I predict Houston & the Bonnies will go on sneaky runs. I'll apologize in advance to my die-hard K-State fan parents, who will have their hearts broken by the eventual national champs: @UVAMensHoops.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/cuh1P0r8FV — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) March 15, 2018

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia had it easy, choosing the University of Virginia to win overall. He also predicts that Virginia Tech will fall to Villanova. Cruel, but fair.

Finished my bracket for #MarchMadness. I'm picking a @UNC_Basketball repeat! #CarolinaSZN



Good luck to all North Carolina teams in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/Q0EEaDjk83 — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 15, 2018

The love Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has for North Carolina is clear in his bracket. He chose No. 2 seeds University of North Carolina and Duke University to make it to the final, with UNC taking home the trophy.

Filled out my #MarchMadness bracket in the nick of time! Of course, I have my Alma mater @unevadareno winning the whole thing. Looking forward to cheering on @NevadaHoops! #BattleBorn #TheHunt #HomeMeansNevada pic.twitter.com/XL06dQJAPE — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) March 15, 2018

In case it is not clear from her bracket, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto hails from the great state of Nevada. She proudly (look at all those exclamation points) supports her alma mater, the University of Nevada at the top. Going boldly where her male colleagues did not, Masto's choice is a No. 7 seed.