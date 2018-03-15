Trump pick for UN migration job shared tweets warning of creeping Sharia, pushed fringe view of Islam

(CNN) The Trump administration's pick to head the United Nations organization that coordinates assistance to migrants worldwide regularly pushed anti-Muslim sentiment, including claims that Muslims were trying to impose Sharia law in the US.

A CNN KFile review has turned up previously unreported tweets that reveal Ken Isaacs has an extensive history of sharing anti-Muslim sentiment. Isaacs pushed a conspiratorial view of Islam and promoted the fringe views from prominent anti-Muslim activists, the review shows.

The State Department last month nominated Isaacs to serve as director general of the United Nations' International Organization for Migration, a 169-member organization whose mission it is to promote "humane and orderly migration" through assistance to both governments and migrants. The organization is actively involved in resettling refugees, a hot button issue in Europe and the US as large populations of migrants, many of them Muslim, have fled from the war torn regions of Iraq and Syria.

Isaacs, who has spent a large part of his career in relief efforts, currently heads international relief efforts for Samaritan's Purse, the Christian non-profit founded by Franklin Graham. Isaacs previously served in President George W. Bush's administration as director of foreign disaster assistance for the US Agency for International Development.

In June, the UN group's members will hold a vote on Isaacs' appointment. He must receive support of two-thirds of its members to get elected.

