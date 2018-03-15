Washington (CNN) North Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp said on a radio show this week that it's past time for Hillary Clinton to exit the political landscape.

Heitkamp, who is facing a tough re-election race in a state Donald Trump won in 2016, was asked Tuesday by her brother, KFGO host Joel Heitkamp, when Clinton will "ride off into the sunset."

"I don't know, not soon enough, I guess," she responded.

The host asked, "What's the answer?"

And Heitkamp said again: "Not soon enough."

Read More