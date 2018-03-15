Washington (CNN) Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said he deeply regrets distractions involving his leadership at the agency that have resulted in rumors of his possible firing by President Donald Trump.

"I've publicly acknowledged the distraction that's happened," Shulkin told a House committee Thursday morning. "It's something that I deeply regret."

Shulkin's standing with the White House has soured amid reports of turmoil within the agency and disputes with agency staffers and Trump administration political appointees over policy.

"I've come here for one reason, that's to improve the lives of veterans," Shulkin said, adding that there are "a lot of people that frankly, are more interested in politics than I am."

Shulkin also addressed reports that he has posted an armed guard at the door to his 10th floor office. He said that "every Cabinet member has a security detail that is armed, I am no different."