Washington (CNN)Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said he deeply regrets distractions involving his leadership at the agency that have resulted in rumors of his possible firing by President Donald Trump.
"I've publicly acknowledged the distraction that's happened," Shulkin told a House committee Thursday morning. "It's something that I deeply regret."
Shulkin's standing with the White House has soured amid reports of turmoil within the agency and disputes with agency staffers and Trump administration political appointees over policy.
"I've come here for one reason, that's to improve the lives of veterans," Shulkin said, adding that there are "a lot of people that frankly, are more interested in politics than I am."
Shulkin also addressed reports that he has posted an armed guard at the door to his 10th floor office. He said that "every Cabinet member has a security detail that is armed, I am no different."
He added he has done "nothing different" with his security protocol, though he does not like to discuss it. Those decisions, he added, are not made by him.
On his way into the hearing in front of a House subcommittee on the VA budget, Shulkin said he has not spoken to Trump Thursday, and did not respond to reporters' questions about whether he feels secure in his job.
The President has considered replacing Shulkin with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who coincidentally is also testifying on Captiol Hill Thursday morning.
Perry told CNN's Rene Marsh he is not interested in the VA post.
"I've got the perfect job," Perry said on his way into a hearing Thursday. Asked if he is happy as energy secretary, Perry said "I'm a happy man."
He was also the subject of a damning inspector general report that faulted him and senior aides for their handling of a 2017 Europe trip. According to the report, Shulkin's then chief of staff altered an email to justify allowing the secretary's wife to travel using taxpayer money. The report also put a spotlight on how much time Shulkin spent sightseeing, as opposed to official business, and concluded that he had improperly accepted a gift of Wimbledon tickets.
Shulkin has repaid the government for his wife's travel and maintained that he did nothing wrong but should have asked more questions of staff. He says he regrets that the travel flap has distracted from his agency's mission.
Shulkin, who ran the VA's health system under President Barack Obama, still has the backing of key lawmakers on the House and Senate veterans' panels.