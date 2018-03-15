Breaking News

Embattled VA secretary will face House panel for budget hearing

By Juana Summers, CNN

Updated 6:14 AM ET, Thu March 15, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sources: Trump looks to fire VA secretary
Sources: Trump looks to fire VA secretary

    JUST WATCHED

    Sources: Trump looks to fire VA secretary

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sources: Trump looks to fire VA secretary 02:19

Washington (CNN)Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is expected to be on Capitol Hill on Thursday, as President Donald Trump's frustration with him grows and the President considers replacing him with Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Talk about a hot seat: Sitting next to Trump can be awkward
Shulkin is scheduled to appear before a House appropriations subcommittee to testify on his department's budget, but he will almost certainly face questions on reports of infighting between the secretary, members of his staff and Trump administration political appointees.
Embattled VA Secretary David Shulkin retains support of key lawmakers
Embattled VA Secretary David Shulkin retains support of key lawmakers
Shulkin, who ran the VA's health system under President Barack Obama, still has the backing of key lawmakers on the House and Senate veterans' panels. But his standing with the White House has soured amid reports of turmoil within the agency and disputes with agency staffers and Trump administration political appointees over policy.
    Shulkin, Kelly, Carson...who might be next to go?
    Lead Politics Panel 2 Live Jake Tapper_00000514

      JUST WATCHED

      Shulkin, Kelly, Carson...who might be next to go?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Shulkin, Kelly, Carson...who might be next to go? 04:42
    He was also the subject of a damning inspector general report that faulted him and senior aides for their handling of a 2017 Europe trip. According to the report, Shulkin's then chief of staff altered an email to justify allowing the secretary's wife to travel using taxpayer money. The report also put a spotlight on how much time Shulkin spent sightseeing, as opposed to official business, and concluded that he had improperly accepted a gift of Wimbledon tickets.
    Read More
    Trump eyes purging Cabinet &#39;deadweight&#39;
    Trump eyes purging Cabinet 'deadweight'
    Shulkin has repaid the government for his wife's travel and maintained that he did nothing wrong but should have asked more questions of staff. He says he regrets that the travel flap has distracted from his agency's mission.