The 2020 Democratic primary, as a March Madness bracket

(CNN) The 2020 Democratic presidential primary doesn't officially tip off for another 22 months, but the game-planning is already well underway. We are now, with history as a guide, probably less than a year from the early favorites making their formal declarations.

Handicapping the field this far out requires more than a little guesswork. None of the top "seeds" listed below are a lock to run. There's at least an even-money chance that the eventual winner doesn't appear anywhere in these brackets. (For ex.: Would this exercise, in 2014, have included President Donald Trump? Probably not.)

Caveats aside, we're not just pulling these names out of a hat. Everyone listed below has some combination of pedigree, money, grass-roots support or, at the least, publicly stated interest in a presidential bid. But like with March Madness itself, chance is often the final arbiter of the aspirants' collective fate. Some of that came into play as we narrowed the field here to only 32 would-be candidates. Oprah Winfrey and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg are among the notable absentees. California Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, too, couldn't be blamed for griping over their omissions.

In the end, we split the contest into four "regions": The Lefties, a pocket of officeholders who tend to come down somewhere on the progressive end of most internal Democratic debates; The Governors, an ideologically diverse group of current and former state leaders with executive experience; The Senators, an ambitious collection of Capitol Hill players and one who narrowly missed out on joining them; and The Wild Cards, a bracket that features allies of former President Barack Obama, a billionaire, a couple of mayors and a pair of congressman.

Let's break it down...