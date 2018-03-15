Why is Trump like a pussycat when it comes to calling out Putin?

Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN and the Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Things move fast in President Trump's Washington. You can hardly keep up with the news. Unless, that is, you are waiting for Trump to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government. Then it requires a great deal of patience. And the world has taken notice.

After days of delays that raised eyebrows at home and abroad, Trump finally acknowledged an attack that the United States' closest ally, the UK, says bears the hallmarks of Moscow's involvement, using a banned military-grade nerve agent on British soil to try to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter. Russia denies any involvement and Trump seemed disinclined to challenge Russia's claim. But on Thursday, speaking in the Oval Office , Trump said "it certainly looks like the Russians were behind it," yielding to the growing pressure to call out Russia by name.

As with all matters relating to Russia, Trump had been mysteriously reluctant to take any position or make any statement that might be construed as hostile to Putin. Trump has gushed with praise for the Russian President, even condemning the United States rather than criticize Putin, and looking downright uncomfortable whenever forced to challenge him. That was inescapably visible in his slow response to the nerve agent attack. But Trump does not operate in a vacuum. He's not a dictator, and he came under withering criticism for his reticence.

It is particularly striking that Trump held out on criticizing Russia as long as he did, considering that he -- and everyone -- knows that his relationship with the Russians is under the microscope. His entire presidency may well hinge on what investigators find regarding those ties. He knows how dangerous it is to leave the wrong impression about Russia. Even so, the President, who finds no adjective too offensive, no threat too outlandish when dealing with others, continues to handle Russia with kid gloves.

The headlines around the world highlighted the curious phenomenon in the aftermath of the March 4 assassination attempt against Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia.