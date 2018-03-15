Did Steve Bannon get this half right?

Ingrid E. Newkirk is the co-founder and president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the largest animal rights organization in the world. She has spoken internationally on animal rights issues and is the author of several book, including "One Can Make a Difference" and "Making Kind Choices." She is the subject of HBO's award-winning documentary "I Am an Animal: The Story of Ingrid Newkirk and PETA." The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) Steve Bannon is right not to beat around the bush: We are racists. Last Saturday, when speaking to France's far-right National Front, he affirmed their nationalistic platform. "Let them call you racists," he said. Speaking to those who might be feeling uncomfortable with the National Front's history and racist image, Bannon said: "Wear it as a badge of honor. Because every day, we get stronger and they get weaker."

Ingrid E. Newkirk

Bannon's remarks were focused on the world of politics, but it's worth noting that from a biological perspective, racism is a predisposition shared by every one of us, from hydramus baboons to human beings, historically and in the present day. But rather than wearing it as a badge of honor, we should wear it as a badge of shame. Just because an instinct is built into us is no reason not to try to resist it.

Those who rise to the top or take the top by force are often corrupt and mean, as we can see at home and abroad, but the hoi polloi always share the same urges.

What can we do about it? Should we follow Steve Bannon's example and celebrate racism as if it were a benign way of shouting, "Vive la différence!" or should we try hard to resist the urge to put "the other" in a box that we can then sit on or even crush?

We can fight this vile desire to treat ourselves as superior in small ways.