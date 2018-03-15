(CNN) Thousands of people fled the besieged area of Eastern Ghouta on Thursday as Syrian forces advanced into the rebel-held enclave on the edge of Damascus, state TV and monitoring groups reported.

The Syrian news agency SANA said more than 10,000 had escaped from the town of Hamoriya to government-controlled parts of the Syrian capital. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) put the figure at more than 12,500.

Syrians from rebel-held Eastern Ghouta arrive at the regime-held checkpoint in Adra, on the northeastern outskirts of Damascus.

Images on state TV showed hundreds of people carring their belongings out the enclave on foot and in the back of pickup trucks. Soldiers were seen in the footage, but there were no signs of local or international aid groups.

The Red Cross told CNN they were not involved in the ongoing exodus -- one of the largest in a single day during Syria's war, which entered its eighth year on Thursday.

The UN children's agency said it was assisting families and children at three shelters in suburban Damascus and at reception points outside the enclave. The civilian exodus comes hours after reports of intensified overnight airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta.

Syrians from Eastern Ghouta arrive at a regime-held checkpoint on the edge of Damascus.

