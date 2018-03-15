More than 10,000 people flee Eastern Ghouta

(CNN) Thousands of people reportedly fled the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Thursday in what appeared to be a mass exodus of civilians out of the besieged area and into Damascus, according to Syrian state TV and monitoring groups.

The Syrian news agency SANA said more than 10,000 had escaped to government-controlled parts of the Syrian capital through the enclave's Hamoriya corridor. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the figure at more than 12,500.

Images on state TV showed hundreds of people leaving the enclave on foot and in the back of pickup trucks.

The UN children's agency said it was assisting families and children at three shelters in suburban Damascus and at reception points outside the enclave. The civilian exodus comes hours after reports of intensified overnight airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta.

Eastern Ghouta has been the target of a renewed government assault that has left more than 1,000 civilians dead since it began last month, according to multiple sources, including Doctors Without Borders.

Read More