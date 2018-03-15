47 more cases of salmonella linked to kratom

Story highlights 87 cases in 35 states have been reported as part of this outbreak

The CDC recommends against consuming any kratom products

(CNN) Forty-seven more individuals have become ill with salmonella linked to products containing the Southeast Asian plant kratom, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.

This brings the total number of illnesses to 87 people across 35 states since reports of illness began in October

Kratom is sold as a dietary supplement in the form of pills, powders, capsules and tea made of ground-up leaves from the plant. A stimulant, it is consumed for the treatment of pain and as an opioid substitute in an effort to reduce symptoms of withdrawal.

Symptoms of salmonella can begin 12 to 72 hours after a person is infected and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramping. This can last about four to seven days, and most individuals recover without treatment. However, those who develop severe diarrhea may need to be hospitalized. Those who are very young, who are very old or who have compromised immune systems are most at risk for complications and severe cases of illness.

JUST WATCHED Can this plant help fix the opioid crisis? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Can this plant help fix the opioid crisis? 05:42

Symptoms in the most recent reported case in this outbreak began February 24. Twenty-seven of those reporting illness have been hospitalized. Those who are ill range from 6 to 67 years old.

Read More