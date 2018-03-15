A French baker is slapped with a fine -- for working too darn much

(CNN) The French take their bread very, very seriously. In fact, there are whole sets of laws that govern which type of bread can be called what, and when and how often bakeries can stay open.

So when local baker Cedric Vaivre elected to stay open every day of the week in order to take make the most out of the busy summer season in 2017, he was hit with a serious fine: €3000, or about $3,700, according to French media.

"To the workers' inspector and the city government: Help our bakery!" the petition reads. (A workers' inspector is a labor agency, like OSHA.)

Vaivre told French radio station, RMC, he didn't agree with the fine and that he just loves his job.

"We've got to stop ticking people off who work," he said.

Frederic Amiot, president of the Bakers and Pastrymakers Patron Federation of Aube, defnded the law.

"We understand that Mr. Vaivre wants to work more during the tourist season to make ends meet, but this law applies to all of the bakeries," he told France's L'est eclair