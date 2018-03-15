Story highlights Rihanna Snapchatted a statement about the app

(CNN) Rihanna does not think much of Snapchat's apology for an advertisement that appeared to mock her domestic violence incident with her former boyfriend, Chris Brown.

The ad, for a game called "Would You Rather?", featured photos of the two singers and asked users if they would "rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown."

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

Brown pleaded guilty in 2009 to assaulting Rihanna during an argument when they were dating.

The ad was removed earlier this week, and Snapchat released an apology to the BBC

"The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines," the company said in a statement. "We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened."

