'Bachelor' bargain: Reality TV fans choose to suspend disbelief

(CNN) Stories about "Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America's Favorite Guilty Pleasure" have described revelations in reporter Amy Kaufman's unauthorized, behind-the-scenes book about the popular show as "shocking" and "surprising."

Yet the truth is that those professing surprise about manipulation and staging in reality TV either haven't been looking very hard or don't want to know, and would be equally shocked to discover that gambling was going on in Casablanca.

Indeed, stories unmasking the tricks of the trade have emerged since the infancy of unscripted television in its present form. And while some early scandals appeared to threaten the genre's future, by now it's pretty well understood -- if seldom stated -- that regular viewers of such programs have made a pact, conscious or otherwise, to suspend disbelief.

In addition, TV itself is often pretty brutal in its appraisal of reality shows, especially in the scripted realm. This weekend's episode of "The Good Fight," for example, the CBS All-Access drama, features a lawsuit involving a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted while shooting a dating show clearly modeled after last summer's "Bachelor in Paradise" controversy.

Lifetime drama "UnREAL," similarly, regularly features producers engaging in unethical practices in the pursuit, as the lead producer on the show within the show puts it, of "good TV."

