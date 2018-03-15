Kendall Jenner addresses gay rumors in Vogue interview: 'I'm not like all my other sisters'

Story highlights Jenner gave an interview to Vogue for its April cover story

She said she has nothing to hide about her sexuality

(CNN) Kendall Jenner has a theory as to why the internet believes she is gay.

"I think it's because I'm not like all my other sisters, who are like, 'Here's me and my boyfriend!,' she told Vogue in an interview published Wednesday. "So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy."

That's purposeful.

The reality star turned model is the most private of the Kardashian-Jenner daughters and told the publication she "would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time."

Jenner said doesn't think she has a "bisexual or gay bone in my body" but she's open-minded about her sexuality.

Read More