Jennifer Lopez recalls sexual harassment early in her career

(CNN) Jennifer Lopez knows first-hand what it feels like when a man in power tries to take advantage of you in Hollywood.

Lopez, a vocal advocate for the Time's Up movement as Hollywood and other industries crack down on sexual harassment, shared her story in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar

"I haven't been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have," she told the magazine. "But did I do it? No, I did not."

Lopez recalled being "terrfied" when she stood up to her harasser.

"I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, 'What did I do? This man is hiring me!'" she said.

