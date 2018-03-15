Drake and Ninja's 'Fortnite' battle sets a new Twitch record

Story highlights Viewership peaked at 600,000 people

(CNN) Drake is new to the game.

Not the rap game, mind you, but rather the video game "Fortnite."

The "Hotline Bling" rapper helped break a record late Wednesday when more than 600,000 people tuned in to watch him play the popular game on Twitch, a streaming service that allows people to watch others play video games.

The rapper joined pro-gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to play the survival game, smashing the previous record of 388,000 viewers set by gamer Dr DisRespect, according to CNET.

Drake tipped fans off to his participation via his Twitter account.

