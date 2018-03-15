Danny Boyle talks plans for next Bond film

(CNN) The plot for the next James Bond film is well underway.

Director Danny Boyle revealed Wednesday night that he is working on a screenplay for Bond franchise. It's unclear if he'll also direct the film.

"We are working on a script right now," Boyle told Metro US . "I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then 'Bond' would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now."

Boyle is best known for his films "Slumdog Millionaire," "127 Hours" and "Trainspotting."

Read More