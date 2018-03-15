(CNN) The students taking part in March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. later this month are going to have some superstar singers by their sides.

David Hogg, a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, made the announcement Wednesday while appearing on CNN.

"We're gonna have four major independent women that are standing with us and walking beside us, and those are Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato," he said. "They're gonna be standing there with us and marching with us and they're some of the few people that are really coming out and stepping up with us."

I am completely inspired by the students and communities standing up for the future safety of everyone and to honor those we've lost from senseless acts of gun violence. I stand with you and raise my voice with yours. #ENOUGH — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) March 14, 2018

Representatives for the four singers have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

March for Our Lives, a demonstration in support of common-sense gun control, is set to take place March 24 in Washington, D.C.

